Hamilton County
- Vaccine Clinic | Friday, Feb 25 | 9 a.m. | Walker County Health Department Need a flu shot, COVID vaccine or booster? Drop by the Rossville Athletic Center on Friday, February 25. Whether you need one or both, the Walker County Health Department will provide free walk-in vaccinations @ Rossville Athletic Center; 301 Williams Street, Rossville, GA | Free
- YPC + Lunch: Taxes 101 | Friday, Feb 25 | 12 p.m. | Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce | Tax season is here! Join the Young Professionals of Chattanooga to hear from Lydia Roberts, Manager at HHM CPAs, who will teach you what you need to know to feel more confident doing your taxes, or to know that you need to hire a pro. Either way, there will be useful information for everyone who attends. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting @ Online via Zoom | Free
- Mardi Gras Gala 2022 to benefit Chambliss Center for Children | Friday, Feb 25 | 7 p.m. | Chambliss Center for Children | The evening will feature Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland Jazz by the Ralph Miller Quartet, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun. The event also features a crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen, Jay & Cynthia Dale, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the venue. Reservations for the Mardi Gras Gala are $70 for individuals or $125 per couple. The “Krewe” level is $750 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads, and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,250 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, a table sign with logo, and other fun party favors @ Stratton Hall | $70-$1,250
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, Feb 26 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, Feb 26 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-$25
- Edible Mushrooms | Sunday, Feb 27 | 12 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us for a hands-on class to build the knowledge needed to produce your own edible mushrooms @ Reflection Riding | $55-$65
- Cumberland Trail Overnight Backpacking Trip | Saturday, Feb 26-Sunday, Feb 27 | 1 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | This trip will wander through one of the Cumberland trails’ most scenic areas with lush hardwood forests, multiple stream crossings with waterfalls and a beautiful river campsite with the sounds of running water to ease you into a goodnight’s sleep! The total mileage will be 5.4 miles with the campsite being about 2.6 miles of hiking in on Saturday and 2.8 out to the van on Sunday morning @ Cumberland Trail | $35
- TWA Saturday Night Wrestling | Saturday, Feb 26 | 7 p.m. | TWA Tennessee Wrestling Alliance | TWA is a local wrestling promotion featuring some Indy wrestlers that have all over the country, as well as local wrestlers. We run every Saturday night and love entertaining our fans, bring the whole family and get loud with us and enjoy some good Ole fashioned "Wrasslin". We also have a fully stocked concessions @ 97 Tom Pope Rd Pikeville Tennessee 37367 | Ages 12 & up $7 ages 6-11 $6, ages 5 & under are free.
- Corrections Hiring Event | Saturday, Feb 26 | 10 a.m. | Hamilton County Sheriff's Office | On Saturday, February 26, 2022, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event for Correction’s Services at the Metro Tab Church located at 2101 Shepherd Road from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. This event is designed for qualified candidates to apply for sworn and civilian positions in HCSO Corrections Services. Applicants must be 18 or older | Metro Tab Church | FREE
- Bobby Stone Film Series: The Tragedy of MacBeth | Saturday, Feb 26 | 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Dave Mason | Saturday, Feb 26 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Dave Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career in the U.S. Dave has penned over 100 songs, has 3 gold albums- Alone Together, Dave Mason, Mariposa De Oro, and platinum album Let It Flow, which contained the top-ten single We Just Disagree @ Walker Theatre | $45-$65
- Bobby Stone Film Series: Stir Crazy | Sunday, Feb 27 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | With a jailbreak offering them their only way out, a despondent duo rack their brains to figure out a foolproof plan. Fortuitously, one of them discovers an unexpected talent as a rodeo rider, and an escape plan begins to take shape at the annual prisoners' rodeo @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Gene Moore | Friday, Feb 25-Saturday, Feb 26 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Gene’s performance style is fast paced, high spirited, and high energy! Gene defines himself as a, “front row friendly comedian” that can entertain and perform in front of very diverse audiences. Gene’s humor is observational, hopeful, and based on his life experiences. Gene finds a way to take his life as a hispanic U.S. Army veteran and make it relatable to all audiences @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Houston Museum | 48th Annual Antique Show & Sale | Friday, Feb 25-Sunday, Feb 27 | 10 a.m. | Houston Museum of Decorative Arts | Save the Date for the 48th Annual Antique Show & Sale where 30 dealers from around the country show their finest wares! So much to see! @ The Read House | $10
- Night Glide | Friday, Feb 25 | 7 p.m. | Moonlight X Mobile NIGHT GLIDE Is back and we’re so excited to skate with you all! @ Arts Avenue | $10
- Disney's Aladdin Jr. | Friday, Feb 25-Sunday, Feb 27 | 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m. | Chattanooga Theatre Center Discover “A Whole New World” with this magically updated musical adaptation based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show. This Youth Theatre production takes us on an adventure with a “diamond in the rough” street rat who learns that his true worth lies deep within. Genie, Princess Jasmine, and Aladdin’s friends are all along for the ride! @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $12.50
- Ana Popovic | Saturday, Feb 26 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Ana Popovic celebrating 20 years as a touring musician. The award-winning guitar player, singer and songwriter therefore releases 'Live for LIVE', an exciting hour-and-a-half CD & DVD demonstrating why she's proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide @ Songbirds | $30
- Ryan Hurd w/ Conner Smith | Saturday, Feb 26 | 8 p.m. | The Signal Arista Nashville singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd has garnered more than 698 million career streams worldwide and caught the attention of entertainment tastemakers including Esquire, GQ, Maxim, American Songwriter, Billboard, People, NBC’s “TODAY,” “CBS This Morning” and more. Conner Smith was born to write songs. His mother interviewed songwriters as part of her work when he was a small child; he remembers being in her office, transfixed, listening to the tapes of the people most music lovers never saw telling the stories of where the songs came from. By the time he was 6, he was writing his own. By the time he was 9, he’d signed to BMI as a writer@ The Signal | $20
- Pics with Pups | Saturday, Feb 26 | 4 p.m. | McKamey Animal Center | Your ticket includes a 10-15 minute photography session with or of your pets. This session will produce 5-10 photos. Food, drinks, and more! Moser Manor Farms | $50
- Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies | Saturday, Feb 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Symphony & Opera | Come be enchanted by Disney in Concert Magical Music from the Movies with the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, conductor Ismael Sandoval, projected video clips from iconic Disney films, and four leading vocalists @ Memorial Auditorium | $44-$58
Catoosa County
- TSFA Tri-State Frost Bite | Saturday, Feb 26 | All-day Jack Mattox Park 2/26 TSFA "FROST BITE"-(RING TOURNAMENT )@ JACK MATTOX PARK RINGGOLD GA SATURDAY ONLY 3 GAME GUARANTEE 6U-$60 8U-$60 10U-$185 12U-$185 14U--$185 16U-$200 18U-$200 GATE FEE $10 KIDS 12U FREE NICE PARKS GREAT LOCATIONS RINGS FIRST PLACE-CHAMPIONS 2ND PLACE-FINALIST RINGS A DIVISION B DIVISION C DIVISION CALL OR TEXT CHARLIE STEPHENS 423-693-5132 ENTER ONLINE @ softball.exposureevents.com | $60-$200
- A Paint Escape at Caffeine Addicts | Friday, Feb 25 | 6 p.m. | Art on Wings | Art on Wings and Caffeine Addicts present The Paint Escape! One price includes all supplies and instruction to paint your own masterpiece @ Caffeine Addicts | $30
- National Tell a Fairy Tale Day | Saturday, Feb 26 | 11 a.m. | Mad Hatter Massage & Wellness | Does your child love Belle from Disney? Bring your littles in their favorite dress up outfit and join us for a reading from Princess Belle! We will have the opportunity to take pictures with her. This is a free event and pictures are available for $5 which will be sent via Email! @ Mad Hatter Massage & Wellness | FREE
Bradley County
- Guest Artist Series - Stephanie Campisi | Saturday, Feb 26 | 11 a.m. | Museum Center of 5ive Points | Do you have a story that you’ve always wanted to tell? Join Stephanie Campisi as she educates us on how to create and publish your very own book @ Museum Center of 5ive Points | $30-$35
- Church Singing | Sunday, Feb 27 | 5 p.m. | Museum Center of 5ive Points | Join us for a Red Back Hymnal singing as part of our Black History Month celebration. All are welcome at this night of fun and fellowship led by musicians from our local church community. Admission is free but we will ask for a love offering during the event. We will be sharing more information as we get closer to the event @ Museum Center of 5ive Points | FREE
Polk County
- Polk County Recreational Girls Softball Signups | Saturday, Feb 26 | 10 a.m. | Polk County Recreational Girls Softball | Age groups include 8 and up, 10 and up, 12 and up @ 1773 Welcome Valley Road, Benton, TN | $60/person, $50/sibling
- An Introduction to Backpacking (Intensive) | Saturday, Feb 26 | 1 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park Hiwassee/Ocoee Rivers State Park is offering one (3.5 hour intensive course) to prepare you for successful backcountry backpacking. The following weekend after this intensive course, we will embark on a free overnight backpacking trip within the Cherokee National Forest. The trip will be led by seasoned backpacker and 2018 Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, Ranger Jeremy Sorensen@ Gee Creek Office | $30
- Build Your Own Bird House | Sunday, Feb 27 | 1:30 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park No experience needed, a Ranger will lead you step by step, and you will learn about why you want Blue Birds to be around your area @ Gee Creek Office | $10/One birdhouse, $18/Two birdhouses
- Birds of Prey Feeding | Sunday, Feb 27 | 3 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | This is your chance to get a behind the scenes look at what goes into caring for our birds of prey. This program is free, but space is limited so make sure you sign up early. 423-263-0050 @ 404 Spring Creek Road | Donations accepted
Bledsoe County
- Mountaineer Folk Art Project: Needle Felted Hats | Saturday, Feb 26 | 9 a.m. | Falls Creek Falls State Park | Come joins us at Fall Creek Falls State Park and learn the traditional art of needle-felting in this class with Mountaineer Folk Art Project favorite, Sherry Watkins. Make and take home your own special, very stylish hats! Registration for the class is $25 with a limit of 8 participants. Lunch will be provided. Prior Needle-Felting experience is not required, but recommended @ Falls Creek Falls State Park | $25
- Lakeside Hike to Fall Creek Falls | Saturday, Feb 26 | 1 p.m. | Falls Creek Falls State Park | Meet SIR Erica at The Lodge for a 3 mile round trip hike to Fall Creek Falls along the paved bike path. Enjoy Fall Creek Falls history as well as fun nature facts along the way! @ Falls Creek Falls State Park | Donations welcome
Walker County
- Jacob Bryant (Unplugged-Full Band) w/special guest Hayden Coffman | Friday, Feb 25 | 8 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern | Growing up in the rural North Georgia mountains down a three mile dirt road, Jacob Bryant picked up his first guitar at eight years old. He was influnced by the Bluegrass music his family played and later on, the southern rock and traditional country music he discovered @ Crescent City Tavern | $20
- The Earl Brackin Band Concert benefiting the DEO Clinic | Saturday, Feb 26 | 7 p.m. | The DEO Clinic | The DEO Clinic will feature the Earl Brackin Band in concert on Saturday February 26 at 7:00 pm. The concert will take place at the Church on the Hill, 1035 Abutment Road in Dalton, GA @ Church on the Hill | $15
- LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE Y EL MIMOSO | Saturday, Feb 26 | 7 p.m. | JSM Musicvip at Dalton Convention | Los Huracanes Del Norte / Banda Carnaval / El Mimoso / Cuarto De Milla / Revancha Nortena @ Dalton Convention Center | $80
Rhea County
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Saturday, Feb 26 | 1:30 p.m. | PetVet | Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
McMinn County
- Woodcarving | Saturday, Feb 26 | 11 a.m. | McMinn Living Heritage Museum | Woodcarving – Saturday, Feb. 26 at McMinn Living Heritage Museum (11:00am). Come learn about woodcarving with Jim McCutcheon. 423-745-0329 @ McMinn Living Heritage Museum