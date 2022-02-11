Submit your future event here and have it featured on 3 To Get Ready.
Hamilton County
- Valentine's Day Adoption Special | Friday, Feb 11th-Sunday, Feb 13th | McKamey Animal Center | Thanks to very generous donors, from Friday, February 11th through Sunday February 13th, all adult and senior dogs will have fee-waived adoptions! Take your adoption papers to visit our friends at NoogaPaws and you will receive a new pet parent kit with lots of goodies and coupons! | FREE
- Valentine's Flea-Harmony Adoption Event | Saturday, Feb 12th | 12 p.m.-6 p.m. | Humane Educational Society | Humane Educational Society will be hosting an adoption event with waived adoption fees for select animals and extended hours. All available animals who have been at the shelter 30+ days, including puppies and kittens, will have the adoption fee waived for our Valentine's Flea-Harmony Adoption Event on February 12th from 9am-6pm at 4155 Randolph Circle. | FREE
- Chattanooga Polar Plunge | Saturday, Feb 12th | 10:30 a.m. | Finley Stadium | Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 12th 2022, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into our pool on Davenport Field at Finley Stadium. $75/person, $50/student
- Bobby Stone Film Series: The Princess Bride | Saturday, Feb 12th | 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Come watch the timeless classic 'The Princess Bride', being screened at the Tivoli this weekend. Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Bobby Stone Film Series: Beauty and the Beast | Sunday, Feb 13th | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Come watch the timeless classic 'Beauty and the Beast', being screened at the Tivoli this weekend. | $12
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, Feb 11th | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30. | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, Feb 12th | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals. | $0-$5
- Weed Wrangles | Saturday, Feb 12th | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to wrangle some weeds! Byron Brooks, our Invasive Species Specialist, will be hosting small groups to teach you how to manage invasive plants and what the best methods are. For this event, we will be using weed wrenches to properly remove some of the non-native species encroaching our landscape. | FREE
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, Feb 12th | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet. | $15-20
- The Beatles: Get Back - the Roofttop Concert | Friday, Feb 11th-Sunday, Feb 13th | Tennessee Riverfront Aquarium IMAX Theater Grab front row seats for a special one-hour IMAX presentation of one of the most iconic performances in history. On January 30th, 1969, John, Paul, George, and Ringo went up to the roof of their Apple Corps Savile Row studios in London as crowds gathered in the streets below. The band performed songs that eventually became part of the “Let It Be” album for 42 minutes before the show was shut down by the police. | $15-20
- Aerial Yoga Pop-Up with Rebecca Balch | Friday, Feb 11th | 6:30 p.m. | Thrive Yoga and Wellness | Let's practice some yoga and use the Aerial Slings to help us experience the poses in new, maybe deeper ways! It's a great class for new and experienced yogis.
- The Afternooners with Connor Kelly ATTP and Eric Kirkendoll | Saturday, Feb 12th | 6 p.m. | Songbirds | The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds! | $10
- Landry | Friday, Feb 11th-Saturday, Feb 12th | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch Winner of the 2012 World Series of Comedy and The Boston Comedy Festival, Landry is downright hilarious and you're sure to have a good time once you see what he does on stage. Not just restricted to his Canadian roots, Landry has also made a dent in the American comedy scene. | $17-19
- Mardi Gras 2022: Strange Love | Saurday, Feb 12th | 7 p.m. | The Read House Revelers rejoice! The Mystikal Krewe of Indulgences is hosting its 27th annual Mardi Gras celebration. Enjoy a Full Cajun buffet, Open Beer & Wine, liquor cash bar, party favors, dancing, live Dixieland Band, & help us crown our king and queen of Chattanooga Mardi Gras, hosted by Mystikal Krewee oof Indulgences | $65-100
- Golden Girls Galentine's Costume Party | Sunday, Feb 13th | 6 p.m. | Vinterest Antiques | Grab your best gal pals, put on your finest Golden Girl costume, and join us for the most memorable Galentine’s Day ever! This ticketed event includes 2 drink tickets, exclusive storewide sales, and giveaways every 10 minutes from 6-7:30. | $20
- Goat Yoga on the Farm | Sunday, Feb 13th | 9:30 a.m. | Moser Manor Farms | Why not try Goat Yoga at Moser Manor Farms? With just a short 15 minute drive from downtown Chattanooga and you will find yourself on our serene six acre homestead in Hixson. Why yoga with goats, you ask? Because goat cuddles reduce anxiety and depression by increasing oxytocin and dopamine levels, those good ole bonding and feel-good hormones. Moser Manor Farms | $25
Catoosa County
- Stars Above the Battlefield: Then & Now | Saturday, Feb 12th 6:30 p.m. | Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga, invites the public to participate in a special one-hour ranger-led program discussing the night skies above Chickamauga Battlefield during the Civil War compared to today. | FREE
- RDO presents Dusty Leigh-Drew Plowman-Casey Adams Band | Saturday, Feb 12th | 7 p.m. | Ringgold Depot Opry Country Music of every Flavor to kick off Valentine’s weekend. Dynamic singer Dusty Leigh with Drew Plowman with special guest the Casey Adams Band doors @ 6:00p $10. Cash only Dusty Leigh Music, Chattanooga Live Music, Ringgld Depot Opry | $10
- Honk! Jr. | Friday, Feb 11th-Sunday, Feb 20th | The Colonnade | Come enjoy a musical that is loosley based on 'The Ugly Duckling.' | $11-15
- The Paint Esacpe with Yoga | Saturday, Feb 12th | 11 a.m. | Luna Yoga Art on Wings and Luna Yoga present The Paint Escape with Yoga! One price includes all supplies and instruction to paint your own Valentine's themed masterpiece and a yoga class afterward. | $30
Bradley County
- Anti-Valentine Car Smash | Friday, Feb 11th-Sunday, Feb 13th | Cleveland Rage Room Come let out your rage at Valentine's Day at the Cleveland Rage Room and smash some cars! Cleveland Rage Room | $10-20
- Tennessee Songwriters Week | Saturday, Feb 12th | 6 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Visit Cleveland TN has once again been chosen by Tennessee Vacation to host a Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round! Everyone is invited to attend for FREE.
- Sweet Sweets Valentine's Event | Saturday, Feb 12th | 10 a.m. | New Life Bible School For all of you last minute Valentine shoppers, there will be many vendors, something for everyone! | FREE
- The Odd Fellow | Saturday, Feb 12th | 7 p.m.| Broad Street United Methodist Church | THE ODD FELLOW is an audience-interactive experience all about treasure hunts and some wild, local history. Tiger Leap Productions | $20-30
Walker County
- Charcuterie Board | Saturday, Feb 12th | 11 a.m. | LaFayette-Walker Co. Public Library | Enjoy a day at the library and learn some new tricks that will take your charcuterie boards to the next level! Registration Required.
Polk County
- Kudzu Basket Weaving – Pic ‘n Vine | Saturday, Feb 12th | 10 a.m. | 114 South Grand Avenue, Copperhill TN 37317 | Pic ‘n Vine basket weaving with Melissa is BACK! Start off with a heart-shaped kudzu basket or wreath. Reservations are required, so get yours made today!
- Meadow Lane | Sunday, Feb 13th | 11 a.m. | Anitoch Baptist Church | Meadow Lane is a Southern Gospel Trio consisting of three members of the Epperson family: Jeremy, his daughter Anaïs, and his son Bryson.
Whitfield County
- Vow Renewal Party | Saturday, Feb 12th | 12 p.m. | Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson Vow renewal ceremony! Renew your vows at Mountain Creek HD Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson | FREE
- All-Star Warm Up Tournament | Thursday, Feb 10th-Saturday, Feb 12th | Edwards Park, Eastbrook Middle, North Whitfield Middle and Gillespie Gym | Warm Up All-Star Tournament with a three game guarantee. | $75