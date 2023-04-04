The 3 Sisters Music Festival returns for its "Sweet 16th" year on October 6 and 7 at Ross's Landing this Fall.
This free festival features performances by top names in contemporary and traditional bluegrass and is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty, and is produced by Chattanooga Presents.
Headlining this year's festival on Saturday, October 7, is Greensky Bluegrass. Over the past two decades, they have sold out iconic venues like Red Rocks and The Ryman.
Other highlights for Saturday include The Brothers Comatose, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Tim O'Brien, and Sister Sadie.
The day's schedule will be kicked off with performances by local bands Lone Mountain Band, Bluetastic Fangrass, and more.
Friday's lineup features headliner Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Kruger Brothers, and The Slocan Ramblers.
Opening the festival at 6:00 pm is the host band, The New Dismembered Tennesseans, a group of local musicians who primarily were part of the Dismembered Tennesseans, founded by Fletcher Bright and his high school buddies from McCallie School over 75 years ago.
Fletcher Bright's three daughters are the namesake of the festival.
Various food offerings from over a dozen food trucks, local brews, spirits, and non-alcoholic drink concessions will also be available on-site.
3 Sisters t-shirts and performers' merchandise will be sold, including the option for live t-shirt screen printing by Neat Pony.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no outside food or beverages are allowed.
Wheelchair seating will be offered in front of the stage.
You can visit 3sistersbluegrass.com for upcoming details on the festival and performance times.