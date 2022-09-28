The highly anticipated return of the Hamilton County Fair this weekend has been canceled for the third year in a row.
The fair had been postponed the last two years due to COVID restrictions, but unsafe weather conditions from Hurricane Ian are to blame this year.
We checked on other events set for this weekend to see if they plan to weather any storms, and if so what precautions they're taking.
"Lightning may delay it, we would suspend everything until it was safe to go again back on, but rain or shine.. it happens," said Breck Stewart, Marketing Director for Chattanooga Presents.
Stewart says Chattanooga Presents will be hosting the 15th annual 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival this Friday and Saturday.
Stewart explained they have experience with changing weather conditions because every year the event has been outside.
"The only time that we will cancel is if it's a danger for the general public, for our bands and artists and vendors, things like that," said Stewart.
She says they have sandbags weighing down tents if the wind picks up.
And if Chattanooga does get heavy rain fall…
"The city is actually providing extra sand that we'll lay out in the field. It just keeps it from being super muddy, it absorbs some of that water, keeps that safer," said Stewart.
Stewart says they're expecting a successful event, but safety is on their mind and they will be watching the weather closely. She says they will post on Facebook if they decide to cancel the festival but Stewart is confident that wont happen.
"You know just be prepared if it does rain, bring your umbrellas, bring your rain jackets, really feel the heart of Chattanooga on the river front. We get lucky sometimes in Chattanooga, some times the weather misses us, so we feel like we might have luck on our side this time," said Stewart.
Bluegrass artists from all over the world will be performing along side local talent including the New Dismembered Tennesseans, starting Friday night at 6, and runs until 11 pm. The event picks back up at noon Saturday and runs until 10 that night.