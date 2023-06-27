Chattanooga firefighters were quick to extinguish an apartment fire that claimed the lives of three pets Tuesday evening.
It happened at the Emery Apartments close to 7:30 p.m. in building 1100.
Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in under 10 minutes, but three cats found inside the apartment were determined to be dead by smoke inhalation after pet CPR was performed and oxygen was administered.
The occupant of the apartment was checked and treated by EMS on the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined to go to the hospital.
The fire was ruled accidental.