Several pets died in a house fire in Trion Monday after a fire spread from the porch into the home.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. on Henderson Drive.
According to the Trion Fire Department (TFD), the blaze had spread from the porch into the home by the time firefighters arrived, and two kittens as well as an adult cat were found dead.
One cat, two kittens, and a guinea pig were rescued by firefighters.
"The scene could have been much worse without quick action from Fire stations 12, 9, and 11. Please keep this family in your prayers," TFD said in a social media post.