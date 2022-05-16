3 people displaced by Glendale Drive house fire

One person was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after escaping a burning home at the foot of Signal Mountain.
At 11:12 PM, Hamilton County 911 received reports that a house was engulfed in flames in the 300 block of Glendale Drive.
Firefighters learned all parties inside the home safely escaped.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly with their interior attack and they also protected a nearby neighbor’s home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One patient was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and two others were treated on the scene by HCEMS for smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross will be assisting three adults impacted by the fire.