This is definitely not the summer to have your AC break down. A local family has been forced to bear this heat in their home for over a month.
Hixson resident, Julie Amos contacted Local 3 for help, saying she spent $1,500 to have her AC unit repaired, but says the contractor dropped her as a client and she was never reimbursed.
We also spoke with the contractor, Doughty Refrigeration, who says he was harassed by the Amoses, forcing him to drop Them.
"It's been, probably the hottest it's been is about 90 something degrees in the house," said Julie Amos.
After their AC unit stopped working back in May, Julie Amos says she reached out to their home warranty company, American Home Shield, requesting they send a contractor to fix it.
Doughty Refrigeration answered the call. The Amoses say they estimated the cost to be around $4,000.
Julie says on June 3rd, they pulled out a loan of $1,500 to cover their part of the cost to start the project.
After a few weeks, the Amoses say nothing had been done.
"So I kept calling and contacting back and forth with home and shield to figure out where the parts were, called them 30, 40 some times in a whole month trying to figure this out," she said.
Local 3 News spoke with Ray Doughty, owner of Doughty Refrigeration, who says he was waiting for a few parts to come in, which could take a few weeks. During that time, Doughty says the Amoses would call him early in the morning and late at night, making him feel like he was being harassed.
"I mean it's been 4 or 5 weeks now and you know, nothing. They haven't even contacted us back regarding the parts, we always have to contact them and we just felt like we were going no where," said Amos.
Doughty tells us he dropped the Amos family around June 30th because he felt they were not being reasonable. Now the Amoses say American Home Shield will not reimburse them.
"Told me, were not going to be refunded back the $1,500 dollars since it was an out of pocket expense," said Amos.
American Home Shield did send a letter, apologizing for the inconvenience and said they are investigating the service request.
And Doughty Refrigeration mentioned they are working to get some money back to them, but they will be charged for his hours of time.
In the mean time, the Amoses were fortunate to get some AC units to hold them over.
"These AC units we have now, they were donated to us, people were giving it to us, it's phenomenal," said Amos.
We will be checking back in with the Amos family to see if they do end up getting their money back and hopefully some brand new AC units.