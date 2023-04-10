Local 3 News is hearing from the owner of Hitson Cabinets and more customers who are wondering if they will ever get the cabinets they purchased or a refund.
In November, James Larson paid Hitson Cabinets $18,000 for kitchen cabinets.
As of Monday, he is still waiting for them.
“I feel sorry for all the people that are involved like we are. I think that the actions of Hitson Cabinets are tremendously irresponsible,” James Larson said.
After paying $18,000 last year, James Larson expected to have new cabinets installed in early March.
In February, he decided to start taking down the old cabinets in his kitchen in preparation for the delivery and installment.
“I am a handy man and I am good at doing stuff like that and we were simply getting ready for the March date. It's been a little frustrating because we have had to live without some of the things in our kitchen that we normally use. but we were happy to do it if the cabinets could be installed in a timely manner and of course that didn't happen,” Larson said.
He later learned that the installment date needed to be pushed back.
After Larson, saw our previous story on Hitson Cabinets, he became concerned that the job may not get done.
Mark Frazer, another customer, paid the company $23,000 for kitchen cabinets and a pantry.
He was told it would take 12 to 20 weeks.
“It was about 35 weeks before we actually ended up getting cabinets and I should say that I feel very fortunate to have gotten some cabinets. Our product is not complete. We are still missing a bunch of pieces to what we ordered,” Frazer said.
He says the cabinets are still not fully installed and he is unable to get in touch with the company.
The owner, Gary Hitson, claims inflation, shortages, and cutting his staff are causing the delays.
“The labor market is going through a situation right now where people are having to reduce staff as well. We are not any exception to that, so that has also caused a continuous delay in orders and we have had to lay people off,” Hitson said.
Hitson claims his company is working to contact all customers.
He says the website and Facebook page have been taken down to slow sales.
"That is going to be back up to show people that we are reaching out to each person and each clientele individually. They can still contact us through our submission form and they can continue to call our office. We just ask that people stay calm and patient so that we can get through all of the orders that we have,” Hitson said.
As for customers wondering about refunds, Hitson said he will address that with each individual customer.
Hitson claims he is also waiting to hear from vendors about the delays.
