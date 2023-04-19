A Chattanooga woman said she has been waiting for the road she lives on to be fixed for years and is wondering what is taking so long.
Sarah Miller has lived on Hadley Drive for 45 years.
She said about five years ago, the road started to deteriorate and over time the damage has moved down the road to the front of her house.
Miller claims she's called the Chattanooga’s 311 hotline countless times about the road along with her neighbors.
She also claims the road has been taken on and off the list to be repaired.
“The city came out and made pictures on Halloween day of this road and there hasn't been anything done,” Miller said.
Miller said the road is dangerous and something needs to be done.
“If someone were to come down through here at night and not know about this street, it would flip the car,” Miller said.
She said Cecelia Drive, a street that connects to Hadley Drive, was repaved a few years ago.
She hoped Hadley would be fixed next, but it never happened.
“We need a new street. It needs to be redone, the whole street. Like I said, it has not been touched in the 45 years that I've lived here,” Miller said.
Miller said heavy trucks that are driven on the road is what is making it worse.
“My postman can barely get to my mailbox because of the ruts out there,” Miller said.
Local 3 News reached out to the city of Chattanooga about the matter and received the following statement:
“As we've said many times, before Mayor Kelly took office Chattanooga's entire road system was underfunded for many years, and the entire city saw obvious declines in pavement conditions as a result, which is well-documented. There are hundreds of roads just like this one in need of repair, which is why in his first year Mayor Kelly more than doubled the paving budget and stood up the city's inaugural pothole patrol to begin reversing the decline.”
“In this particular case, what you're seeing is a base failure of the road, and it is already in the queue for repair. A base failure is when the layer underneath the visible road is actually collapsing, causing it to buckle. So merely repaving this road or laying down some hot mix would not fix the issue, which lies beneath the surface and needs much more substantial repair. This is a much more involved fix than a pothole.”
“As we've said before, getting back to an acceptable state of good repair will take many years, given the city's enormous road network and deferred maintenance backlog, which is exactly why the mayor more than doubled the paving budget to $40 million over his first four years to accelerate the process.”
“Last year the city filled more than 40,000 potholes and paved 63 lane miles, which is an incredible achievement, but compared to the accumulated needs of our long-neglected transportation network, there are still far too many Hadley Drives out there. So, while progress will be steady, it will take years to get to every road.”
If you want to report a pothole, you can call the 311 hotline or click here and then scroll down to the "Roadways and Sidewalks" section.