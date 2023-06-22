A local couple in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga reached out to Local 3 News - after they say they have lived with bed bugs in their apartment for two years.
The two say property managers aren't doing anything to help - but management has a different story.
Out of fear of being bitten by bed bugs, Ruth Stewart says she now sleeps on top of her kitchen counter. While her husband, Bobby Stewart sleeps in a sleeping bag on the floor.
The two say they got rid of their bed, couch and most of their furniture - believing they were invested with the bugs.
Ruth explains, "And we even took bugs to them, to show them there were bed bugs. They refused to look at it, and they keep lying, saying it's not bed bugs, but it was bed bugs"
The Stewarts say they noticed the problem shortly after moving into The Crossing Apartments in June 2021. The apartments at that time were under different ownership and they told the Stewarts it was likely flees.
"We don't even have no pets, no animals no nothing, it ain't flees in there it's bed bugs".
Since then, The Crossing Apartments has changed ownership.
The Stewarts say they took a doctor's note to the new management, which states the two were treated several times for bed bugs in their apartment, along with the pictures they have taken of the bugs.
"They don't want to see the papers the proof that we got bed bugs, they don't want to accept the fact that the apartment is invested, and the old owners sold them a place with bed bugs in it".
We were able to speak with the regional manager for preservation management - who recently acquired The Crossing Apartments.
The apartment complex responded, "Now I can assure you, we investigate any reports of bed bugs, and I can also confirm to you that all recent bed bug reports have been investigated and our pest control vendor has verified several times that no bed bugs are present".
Hendon with The Crossing Apartments insists they do not ignore problems - she says they've had pest control visit the Stewart's home 3 to 4 times in the last two months.
Hendon explained, "And we have been to a couple of the units over and over and over that continue to report that they are there, and they're not there. If there are none found -there is nothing we can do".
Ruth says she just wants them to make it right. The Stewarts have filed a police report and obtained an attorney.
Know Your Rights as a Renter in GA
Renters in Georgia don't have any secured rights when it comes to pest control by their landlords.
The Georgia landlord-tenant handbook says pest control is something that would be mentioned in the lease.
- Your lease should include if it is provided and how often it would occur.
- Landlords should inspect the infected residence in apartments, as well as neighboring units considering bed bugs can spread easily.
- They are also expected to check vacant units for any sort of bed bugs.
Read more on your rights as a renter in Georgia, here.
Know Your Rights as a Renter in TN
As a renter or customer of a temporary residence in the state of Tennessee, you have the right to a livable and habitable space.
In this state, landlords are typically required to handle pest infestations, as implied in The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1975.
It states that the landlord shall:
- Comply with requirements of applicable building and housing codes materially affecting health and safety;
- Make all repairs and do whatever is necessary to put and keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition;
- Keep all common areas of the premises in a clean and safe condition.