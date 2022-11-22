Barry Sprayberry broke ground on this home in Dayton, Tennessee last year.
“He won’t answer his phone, I left him several messages, several texts... even sent him an email. All ignored,” said Sprayberry.
He says Allen was hired in July, and was referred to him by another developer building a home up the road.
“I had no reason to believe otherwise, the builder who was building a home across the way said he appeared to be doing decent work,” Sprayberry said.
Allen Yother from ‘Yother's Heating and Air’ was supposed to complete a $21,000 job.
The part he finished -- which Sprayberry paid more than $17K for --included air ducts under the home, an AC unit, and three chimneys.
"The one unit he brought for my shop has been installed before, it's a used unit," said Sprayberry.
Yother failed to install the rain caps for those chimneys and the second AC unit which Sprayberry paid another $8,800 for.
“I never saw him again,” Sprayberry said.
The President of the Better Business Bureau, Michele Mason says when hiring a potential contractor, never pay a third of the job upfront.
On Yother's company Facebook page, Mason claims he was verified and licensed. However, Sprayberry never saw the proof.
"Well, we always encourage people to talk to families and friends to get references for work that might be done, but on top of that make sure you’re doing your own homework,” said Mason.
Mason says not all heating installation jobs require a permit like basic repairs, but any installments involving ventilation contractors will need a license.
She says to always have a written contract with what's expected to be done.
For Sprayberry, he says he will have to hire another contractor, but he wants to prevent this from happening to someone else.
"Just do your do diligence, background check them," said Mason.
Sprayberry filed a police report at the Rhea County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say Allen Yother lives in Hamilton County and he will have 10 days to turn himself in before a warrant is issued.
We've reached out to Yother but never received a response.