The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for several suspects Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit.
Chattanooga police said a detective with the auto theft division attempted to pull a car over just before 2:00PM after noticing the vehicle of a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.
The driver fled the traffic stop before stopping at 17th and Washington Streets, where five people exited the car and ran on foot.
Three of the five occupants were apprehended by police, and two firearms were recovered.
No names have been released and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.