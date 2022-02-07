For more than a century in the state of Tennessee, each town was responsible for determining its own time. An elected official in each of those towns would establish high noon and divide the day from there.
Not long after the expansion of railroads across the nation, it became obvious that some standard time was necessary. However, railroads were in competition with each other, so they didn’t exactly cooperate. Each railroad came up with its own time — that of a city in the region in which it operated.
To add to the confusion, railroads sometimes changed the time zones they used. In 1874, the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad ran on Nashville time. Nine years later, the same railroad ran on Louisville, Kentucky, time.
Speaking of the East Tennessee, Virginia, and Georgia Railroad and time confusion: In July 1880, the Chattanooga Daily Times informed its readers that the railroad operated 12 minutes faster than Chattanooga time. Nine months later, the same newspaper contained an item that stated that the same railroad operated 15 minutes faster than Chattanooga time.
This chaos and confusion remained until 1883 when the railroads divided the country into four time zones and came up with a time known as “Railroad Standard Time.” However, some towns and cities resented the idea of big business deciding what time it was, so they refused to adopt Railroad Standard Time for a while. Chattanooga was one such place, and its newspaper ridiculed the city for it. “Last week there was only 15 minutes difference between the standard railroad time and the city time,” reported the Chattanooga Times on Feb. 15, 1884. “This week the city time is fully 20 minutes faster than standard time.”
If there were any holdout towns and cities remaining on local time in the United States, those vanished in 1918. In that year Congress enacted the Standard Time Act, making precise time an official and legal concept in the United States .