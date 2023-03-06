Local 3's Paul Shahen takes you back in time at the Ooltewah Whistle Stop to enjoy one of a kind milkshakes with a heavy dose of nostalgia.
The Ooltewah Whistle Stop was built from the ground up with custom design to honor the past and the original "Ooltewah Depot" which was located just across the train tracks. All three levels including the roof top eating area include vintage memorabilia with music to match.
Not only do they have a full diner menu but the milkshakes have everyone talking. They feature iconic themed shakes from past and present.
For more you can visit their website.