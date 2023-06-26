Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Smelly Cat Cafe in North Chattanooga.
As Chandler from "Friends" would likely say, "could it be any more" Friends themed at Smelly Cat Cafe.
The answer is probably no, and that's by intention. Brooklyn Bishop and her family have long wanted to open a cat cafe and the timing was right.
As a former veterinarian, Brooklyn understands the need to help stray cats and provide other options while shelters remain overloaded.
And as a lifelong "Friends" fan, it all makes sense. The name is a play of of Phoebe's not so hit single "Smelly Cat." The couch matches the one in Central Perk and the cats are named after characters in "Friends."
You can visit, spend time with the cats, donate, adopt or all of the above. The Cafe's hours can be found on their website.