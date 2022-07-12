Paul Shahen shows that the “Red Bank Tennis Courts” are no longer just the Red Bank Tennis Courts, thanks to what’s becoming all the rage, pickleball.
The city of Red Bank has transformed one of its tennis courts into three public pickle ball courts.
Red Bank now owns the area’s first public pickleball courts and they stay busy. Until this, only private clubs offered access to pickleball courts.
There’s an organized pickleball league that plays just about every Friday morning around 8AM. Again, the courts are public and open during normal park hours.