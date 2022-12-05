This week in 3 In Your Town, Local 3's Paul Shahen selects the perfect tree from Kittle Tree Farm in Ringgold, Georgia, the oldest tree farm in North Georgia.
Adam Kittle is the third generation to run the farm. His grandfather started the farm in the late 70's and most said it wouldn't be sustainable.
At the time they were the only tree farm in North Georgia. Others have opened since and Adam said over the years the Kittle family has helped in any way and at times will send customers to different farms if they don't have what they want.
Kittle Tree Farm has a variety of trees, friendly faces a great story and a friendly neighborhood dog ready to greet customers searching for the perfect tree 7 days a week, sun up to sun down. On top of that, Kittle Tree Farm is a Veteran-owned farm.