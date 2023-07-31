Local 3's Paul Shahen gives a look inside what's likely the most elite club in East Tennessee. The Century Club of East Tennessee.
All the money in the world can't get you in, unless you're 100 or older. That's right, age is the only requirement and the Century Club of East Tennessee is working to find anyone in East Tennessee to welcome them in.
To suggest or get involved, visit the Century Club of East Tennessee's website.
We handed Ola Mae Wheeler her official certificate signed by TN Gov. Bill Lee. Wheeler turns 102 this November.
She grew up in the area and says there's no real secret to longevity other than "living for the Lord" and "keeping a good heart."
She has 10 grand children and two great grant kids with one more on the way.
Miss Ola Mae sang us a hymn while we visited and she talked about here famous "cold oven pound cake."