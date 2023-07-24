Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Synergy Climbing and Ninja on the southside of Chattanooga to learn from one of the best to ever do it.
Issac Caldiero, winner of American Ninja Warrior season seven, is part owner of Synergy Climbing and Ninja. Caldiero was the shows first champion and one of only two total champions.
He moved to Chattanooga after winning the show and helped open Synergy Climbing and Ninja with two friends, one of which is a World Champion Rock Climber, Lisa Rands.
The gym has world class rock climbing walls, a workout area, showers and a custom-built Ninja training facility designed by Caldiero.
It features fun challenges for every age and level. For more information on how to get involved visit their website.