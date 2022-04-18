Getting over and/or around Lookout Mountain has been a head-scratcher for a very long time. We spent time with National Park Service historian, Jim Ogden to learn more about the evolution or its roads and passageways.
"So the earliest formal path over the mountain was an Indian trail, or a series of Indian trails which were formalized as the Federal Road in 1805,” explained Ogden. “That was the principal passageway at the time of Cherokee Removal. But with Cherokee Removal and greater population density, and also some advancement in tools for building better roads, a new road that is not as high over the mountain will be constructed. And that is this road, the Wauhatchie Pike. And it's located literally at a seam between two types of limestone on the mountain. You can still hike part of the road today as the Wauhatchie Pike Greenway."
Wauhatchie Pike was a product of both armies during the American Civil War. But as transportation evolved from horse to horse power, another roadway was needed.
"Then in the early 20th Century a new road begins to be conceived lower down and what is later designated as Cummings Highway,” he said.
Back when President Eisenhower initiated the American Interstate System, local leaders across the country worked with the federal government to help design the highway through their town. Yes, questionable decisions about those routes were made all across the country. And that included Chattanooga.
"So in the late 1950s, as the Interstate Highway began to be planned, one idea was to bridge the Tennessee River twice coming out of Lookout Valley onto Moccasin Bend and then bridging the Tennessee River again,” said Ogden. “But at the same time Chattanooga has embarked upon one of the largest urban renewal projects in the United States. Clearing more than 1,100 structures from then what was downtown Chattanooga, including the majority of Cameron Hill. There's now a large mound of earth in Chattanooga and the idea becomes to use Cameron Hill to create a shelf in the Tennessee River for interstate 24."
New landfill was formed on the city's south side.
"They begin to dump it into the Tennessee River in the slew between Ross' Towhead Island and the mainland. This is just a little bit south of the present junction of 24 and 27 today."
Of course you can't just shrink the size of the river. That would affect everything from recreation and animal life to trade and transportation. So a dredger was called up from the Mississippi River to compensate for the landfill.
"(They carved) off as much as 400 feet of the toe, ball and instep of the Moccasin and mixing that material with water and then pumping it into the interior of Moccasin Bend."
From the carving of Missionary Ridge, to the shifting of the Tennessee River, Interstate 24 emphasizes both the challenges and significance of our area's topography and geography.
"This region and the evidence of human occupation on Moccasin Bend as much as 12,000 years ago, and all of these issues with the construction of the railroad in the 1850s and then the road history here, all of this reflects just how important this region is as that crossroads, that intersection. And Chattanooga has really been that crossroads or intersection, that passageway through the mountains for all of its time."