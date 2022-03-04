Since 1960, Roger Hutcheson has been collecting mugs. 320 now sit on shelves in the den of he and his wife’s Rossville home.
"In 1960 my parents took my brother and I out to California to Disneyland. This one here is 61 years old that was purchased by my parents back in 1960, so it holds a special place for me.”
Hundreds of people, places and experiences are represented in this collection of glazed ceramics.
"This is memories from our marriage, places we've traveled, things we've seen,” exclaims Roger’s wife, Sue, “And some of them we know we'll probably never go back to that place again so those are special to us because it will remember where we were."
It's a collection of handled thought prompters, evoking emotions just like a photograph or a song. Filled with memories and a little irony.
"Well, 320 mugs, I don't drink coffee,” admits Roger. “I like the smell but I really...I've really never drunk coffee."
The collection will continue to grow right alongside their experiences together.
"We enjoy getting up and seeing where the next mug will come from. It's gonna be down the road someplace. I don't know, it could be tomorrow. We're always looking, we're always asking."