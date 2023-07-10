Local 3's Paul Shahen visits Rock City to learn more about the creation of mini golf as we know it today.
New CEO & President Doug Chapin's great Uncle Garnet Carter and great Aunt Frieda Carter created mini golf which they called Tom Thumb Golf in the 1920's.
They were the first to place obstacles on a putting course, they patented it and sold it across the nation.
But, had it not been for construction delays at the Lookout Mountain Golf Club mini golf may have never been created at Rock City. The Carter's were developing the golf course when overnight storms swept a few holes off the side of the mountain.
Since the Carters had sold houses and rented out vacation to stay and play golf trips, they created "Tom Thumb Golf" to make up for the delays.