Local 3's Paul Shahen tours the Hoff Sauce facility in Chattanooga to talk humble beginnings and even bigger goals.
Hoff and Pepper Company named after husband and wife Aaron Hoffman (Hoff) and his Michelle Hoffman known better as "Pepper."
They started selling their passion project "Hoff Sauce" at the Chattanooga Market in 2015 and since opened a 30,000 square foot warehouse where they go from pepper to bottle and can now be found in thousands of stores in 14 different countries.
Their one of a few "Craft" Sauce makers in the country. Unlike some of the bigger names that use the same fermented base sauce shipped in from out of the country, Hoff Sauce uses peppers grown at a family farm in Dayton.
The peppers are brought to their facility, aged, mashed, strained, mixed and bottled all inside their Chattanooga warehouse.
While already in thousands of stores, there's a plan in motion to take the next steps but that requires producing more bottles and as of now, they do all of that by hand, that's why they're taking on investors to grow.
To learn more, visit their website.