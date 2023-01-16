Local 3's Paul Shahen introduces you to Handup Gloves, a small local company making some of the world's best cycling gloves internationally.
Handup Gloves started in the spare bedroom of Cody Wallis and his wife's Highland Park home in 2014.
Some eight years later they're shipping thousands across the globe, they've collaborated with local brands like Sweetens Cove, Hutton & Smith to big names like Red Bull, George W. Bush, Lance Armstrong and others.
They're now branching out from cycling gloves to winter sport gloves and golf gloves.