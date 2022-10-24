Local 3's Paul Shahen shows off a one of a kind Halloween decorated yard that honors the man who started the tradition a decade ago.
Those around the Mill Creek subdivision in Ringgold Georgia all knew of Dennis Charles' yard this time of the year and after a few years of it, it wasn't just that neighborhood that knew, nope, people would drive from around the region to check it out.
Dennis found joy in decorating his yard with his wife Anne because of the joy it brought others.
When Charles died earlier this year, family and friends urged Anne to put up his handmade Halloween decorations one more time to honor him.
Anne and a team of 10 spent about a week putting Dennis' decorations up, or at least 60 percent of them.