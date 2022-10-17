For six years now the haunted past meets a haunted house at Hale's Bar Dam in Haletown, TN.
Said to be one of the most historical and haunted buildings in the Southeast, Hales Bar Dam plays host to 6 Fears Halloween Haunt every weekend in October and a few days in November.
It's a lengthy haunt that goes in and out of the dam. There's warnings that some rooms are optional and don't include anything from the haunt but include hauntings from the past. The reviews speak for itself and it's not for those easily frightened, or maybe it is, you be the judge. More info can be found at the 6 Fears website.