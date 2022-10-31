Local 3's Paul Shahen takes you on a glamping trip in Conestoga wagons on the Ocoee River in Benton, Tennessee.
Welcome Valley Village owned by Timberroot Rustic Retreats offers nine cabins for rent, three of which are very unique covered wagons surrounding a community fire pit on their river front property.
The wagons look and feel as if you'd be traveling across 1800 American land but they include all the modern amenities associated with glamping. Each wagon has a large bed, two bunk beds a small refrigerator, running water, heat and air and its own bath/wet room a short walk from the wagon.
For more info on Welcome Valley Village rentals click visit the Timberroot Rustic Retreats website.