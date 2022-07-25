Local 3's Paul Shahen introduces you to Mak Kelsay.
With one passion Kelsay fights fire, with the other he's forging with fire.
Kelsay is a fulltime Chattanooga firefighter who makes high grade professional chefs knives in his garage.
Kelsay also forges other tools with fire, and you can find his knives across the nation and locally in professional chefs' hands.
To view some of his work on Instagram click here.
To visit Kelsay's website click here.
You can reach him either way to have something custom made.