Searching for all the "Fall Feels?" You're in luck with Flat Top Mountain Farm just across the Soddy-Daisy border.
Flat Top Mountain Farm has been farmed by the Hughes family for 8 generations but for just the second time ever, they're open to the public with a scenic hay ride, two corn mazes, sun flower fields, pumpkin patches, fields of picking flowers and everything a farm has to offer.
Their main corn maze is shaped like the state of Tennessee and offers way points along the way filled with state facts, history and towns. The smaller maze is a little easier.