Local 3's Paul Shahen tours area Christmas time staple Jason Drive in East Ridge featuring a neighborhood full of lights with donations collected to local non profits.
Herman Schrader, now 80 years young, puts up all the lights with some help each year. There's so many lights, they start in September.
For a few years now they've been collecting food, toys and clothing for two local non-profits. The East Ridge Needy Child Fund and the Community Kitchen.
The donation drop off is hard to miss when you drive around Jason Drive, so come prepared.
Last year alone Herman had a counter and says from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, they had 20,000 vehicles view the lights.