Local 3's Paul Shahen, like you, has noticed the beautiful garden at the corner of 4th and Georgia Avenue downtown and wanted to know more.
Chances are if you've eaten at the Bluff View Art District, you've enjoyed something from that garden.
For 25 years the owners of Bluff View Art District, Dr. Charles and wife Mary Portera have cared for the garden that services eateries at Bluff View down the street.
Not only do they send fruits, vegetables and herbs to Tony's Pasta Shop, Rembrant's Coffee Shop and Bluff View Bakery, but the Portera's use waste from those eateries to make their own compost for the garden.