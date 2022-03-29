3 In Your Town: Blowing Bottles with Bob

For his entire life, Bob Anderson has loved to play music.
"I actually took cello lessons from Jim Stroud, who at the time was the principal cellist for the symphony and the cello professor at UTC,” he said. “I took lessons from him for 10 years. They said if I had any talent I'd be pretty good."
Don't be fooled by his self-deprecating humor, for his entire life, Bob has been good at it. So good in fact, that he created his own instrument. His invention is located in the common room of his residence at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain.
"It's the first, only and probably last bottle harmonica that will ever exist,” joked Bob.
Bob first played bottles at a junior high talent show. Seventy-some odd years later, with some help from his career as an engineer at Dupont, his bottle blowing craft has evolved.
"Each rack of bottles is played through a mouthpiece that has a hole for each bottle,” he explained. “And with some tubing, the air that you blow into it comes out across the top of a bottle. And they are all tuned to go up the scale."
There are 110 bottles in total that cover four octaves, from F2 to F6. Holding it all together, 896 screws spread across these four racks.
"Took me 14 months to put it together,” said Bob. “My wife thought she was a widow at the time, cause I was spending six to seven hours a day, six days a week in the shop. Fourteen months to get through this."
But now at age 90, Bob is thinking about the future his invention. He hopes to bestow it upon someone who can appreciate its uniqueness.
"I'm looking for somebody who would like to have this and see what they can do with it. But if I don't find anybody, the alternative I've come to live with, it's gonna go to the dump. I had a lot of fun building it, but I really would like to find somebody who would like the fun of playing it and learning how to play it. There's all sorts of music you can play on it."
If you would be interested in making a home for Bob's invention, the family is creating a Facebook page called "Four Person Bottle Harmonica Lovers".