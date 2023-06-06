Local 3's Paul Shahen visits The Long Horn Restaurant, a local staple to chat with owner Susan Danner.
Grab a seat if there's space, but the wait won't be long if there's not. The Long Horn Restaurant on North Market Street prides itself on friendly smiles, fast and quality service all while keeping a decades-old tradition alive.
Picture any classic diner in any classic movie, that's the Long Horn Restaurant but it's not in the middle of a lonesome highway, it's front and center with all the downtown area has to offer.