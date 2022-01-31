The year was 1975 and the era of the full-service fueling station was coming to an end.
But here in Chattanooga, the idea of full customer service at the pump, would not go quietly into the night.
In fact, a trip to the downtown Chattanooga Public Library reveals that one man, Walter McNamara, had a treat for customers who still visited his Union 76 station on Cherokee Boulevard.
Brutus, a playful 10 month old Doberman, was brought on to be a good boy gas attendant.
Brutus' job was to collect money from McNamara's customers and then return their change.
Chattanooga Times reporter Bill Casteel was quick to report on the influx of customers, curious to see this canine in action.
Families from Alabama, Nashville and just about everywhere in between came to see Brutus and his abilities.
A pup-star of the 70's, it's hard to tell if the fandom went to Brutus' head. A follow-up report by Casteel captured a pooped pup catching a snooze between fill-ups.
Eventually the station would close. We are lead to believe both Walter and Brutus went on to better things. But for a short period of time, this Union 76 was the most doggone entertaining business on Chattanooga's North Shore.