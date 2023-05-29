Local 3's Paul Shahen gets a taste of why an online culinary guide named Rembrandt's Coffee House the best coffee shop in Tennessee.
Tastingtable.com named the best coffee shops in every state this year and Rembrandt's took the honor for Tennessee.
It's a taste of Europe if you will. From the outside patio with a canopy of greenery to the bricks, the arched entrance all with a Mediterranean feel. Inside, aromas consisting of a perfect blend of in house roasted coffee and made daily pastries.
While there, ask how their coffee waste goes full circle into the Bluff View Garden to help soil that produces plants and fruits that help make up the Bluff View menus, or just watch a previous 3 In Your Town where Paul features exactly that.
Tastingtable.com's full list of top coffee shops in each state can be found on their website.