In 1863 Lookout Mountain was the site of the "Battle above the Clouds," in which an uphill charge by Union brigades under General Joseph Hooker routed Confederate forces positioned along the summit. After the war the setting and historical background made the site a natural tourist destination.
At some point in the 1890s the mountain attracted the visionary attention of entrepreneur Byron B. Floyd.
In his view at least— it was an ideal setting for the mammoth roller coaster pictured in this lithograph.
Floyd's "Rompo Frolique," consisted of a pair of roller coasters, their tracks beginning and ending at the circular building shown in the bottom left of this picture.
Customers, seated in painted coaches, can be seen ascending and descending on a network of tracks...9 and half miles in length, occasionally passing through tunnels hewn through the mountain. The whole was to be powered by the small brick plant just below the summit, its one stack belching just enough smoke to enliven but never spoil the view.
The hotel and inn on top of Lookout turned out to be a financial drain, and investors were hesitant to undertake another costly endeavor.
A fanciful, brief moment in time, by the early 1900s, plans were abandoned and Floyd moved on to his next adventure.