If you haven't seen the best fall has to offer minutes from downtown from the river, you might be missing out. Local 3's Paul Shahen joins Chattanooga Guided Adventures for a one of a kind paddle on the Tennessee River.
Just minutes from downtown with a middle of nowhere feel, this guided kayak trip takes you through four plus miles of the Tennessee River Gorge with 360 views of fall colors.
The fall foliage kayak guided trip is only a few weeks a year but Chattanooga Guided Adventures offers other kayak tours, bike and rock climbing guided trips year round.
Zach Bopp had an employer shift gears during the pandemic which served as the perfect time for him to start the business he had always dreamed about running. Almost two years in, he says he doesn't jumping in and plans to keep growing.
