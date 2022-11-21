3 In Your Town: 600+ smoked Thanksgiving turkeys by Shufords Smokehouse

Odds are you've felt the pressure of cooking that Thanksgiving turkey just right, well imagine being responsible for 600 plus smoked turkeys every year.
Shuford's Smokehouse has done exactly that for a few years running now. Families in the area trust Shuford's to prepare a smoked turkey and Shuford's comes through every year.
Jeff Davis opened Shuford's Smokehouse in 1986 and that year he smoked six turkeys, the numbers have gone through the roof since then.
Having Shuford's smoke your turkey has become so popular that they have to put a cutoff date on orders.
For more information you can visit Shuford's Smokehouse website.