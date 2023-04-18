Three bank fraud suspects were arrested and one remains at large after a police chase in Collegedale Tuesday.
According to the Collegedale Police Department, officers were called to the SmartBank on Old Lee Highway after bank tellers reported that multiple women were inside the bank, "causing a disturbance after allegedly attempting to make a fraudulent transaction." The bank manager told responders on the scene that they had been warned by other local banks of a group of women trying to open fraudulent accounts who matched the group's description.
Collegedale police arrested one woman on the scene, 23-year-old Nychicia Devonshare Driver, and engaged the rest of the women when the bank reported that the group had returned a short time later and was getting into a white Range Rover.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was leaving a nearby restaurant, but the two women fled the stop, initiating a chase south on I-75.
The pursuit was terminated as a safety precaution for other drivers when the suspects exited at Bonny Oaks Drive, but law enforcement located the vehicle again when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of Bonny Oaks Drive and Hickory Valley Road. Police responded to the crash to check for injuries but found the suspects had run from the scene towards the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
The two woman were eventually identified and arrested by Chattanooga police who were searching the area.
Mystica Justice Brown, 24, was charged with evading police, possession of narcotics, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and driving on a revoked license. Brown was also found to have felony theft warrants out of Hamilton County.
Cynthia Karen Marie Clya Jones, also 24, was also charged with evading police and possession of narcotics.
Driver, who was taken into custody at the SmartBank, was charged with felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of ecstasy or MDMA, and possession of marijuana.
Further charges for all involved may still be pending.
Police are still looking for a fourth unidentified suspect. She is described as a black female, approximately 200 lbs, and in her mid-twenties.
If you have any information about the identity of the unidentified woman or the white sedan, please contact Detective Robert O’Daniel at 423-468-1873 or rodaniel@collegedaletn.gov.
Collegedale police said in a press release, "The Collegedale Police Department expresses its sincere appreciation to the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Chattanooga Police Department that helped us capture these individuals today."