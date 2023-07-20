A drug investigation in Cherokee County (NC) ended Tuesday with the arrests of three people and the seizure of cash and illegal drugs.
Narcotics agents from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Murphy Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Mandy Jane Fortner, who has been arrested several times before for drug violations including trafficking methamphetamine.
Fortner was charged with:
- 2 counts of possession schedule i controlled substance (felony)
- possession of schedule vi (felony)
- mid-level trafficking methamphetamine charge (felony)
- possession drug paraphernalia (misdomener)
- maintaining dwelling (felony)
- 2 counts of possession schedule ii (felony)
- possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver - marijuana (felony)
- possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver - cocaine (felony)
- possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver - methamphetamines (felony)
Investigators seized:
- 275.6 grams of methamphetamine
- 12.2 grams of cocaine,
- 112.2 grams of marijuana
- 2.8 grams of fentanyl
- 2 ecstasy pills
- 9.6 grams of mushrooms
- $1,269 in cash
Fortner, along with Richard Bricault and Michelle Knight of Marble. Fortner’s bond was at $510,000.
Richard John Bricault and Michelle Kay Knight were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and given a $3,000 bond.