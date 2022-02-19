3 adults, 1 child displaced after Saturday morning kitchen fire

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department has reported a cause for the kitchen fire that broke out at a Chattanooga residence Saturday morning. 

CFD says the fire was accidental due to an untended cooking incident. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire crews responded to a kitchen fire just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

CFD says smoke detectors alerted the occupants near the 4800 block of Ranger Lane.

Firefighters made a quick interior attack, extinguishing the fire within 10 minutes.

CFD says four occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire. This included three adults and one child.

The Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported.