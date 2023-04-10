The 2nd annual Hamilton County Schools Heroes Award Luncheon will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, April 14, from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm.
Presented by Dr. Dane and Sheila Boyington, the luncheon will honor teachers and HCS alums, including Dr. Roland Carter, Sen. Bob Corker, and Dr. Elaine Swafford.
The first of eight teacher heroes included is Jason Bevil, a 4th-grade teacher at Apison Elementary nominated by his Principal, Callie Stewart.
Mr. Bevil sees the need for STEM enrichment in our school and is said to work without pay before, during, and after school, offering opportunities for students to engage in STEM activities and clubs.
Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased here.