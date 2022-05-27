Bubbles of Fun Run is a celebration of joy and hope as runners raise funds to provide a brighter future for families faced with pediatric cancer.
This year’s event will take place June 11 at the Tennessee Riverpark.
The run will begin at 8 a.m. at the Tennessee Riverpark Shelter #4. The shelter is located near the entrance of the riverwalk found at 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406.
Runners and walkers can register by visiting www.HatcherFoundation.org/run.
Runners are also encouraged to blow their own bubbles along the way, filling the course with an uplifting and hope-filled atmosphere.
This year’s event is presented by U.S. Xpress. Runners will receive special swag in their participant bags from U.S. Xpress and will be able to see the Austin Hatcher Foundation wrapped U.S. Xpress truck at the event.
You can learn more and sign up for the 5k, 10k or one mile Fun Run by clicking HERE.