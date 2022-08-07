Chattanooga Police say officers are investigating the stabbing of a 28-year-old man that is believed to have taken place near 4300 Highway 58 this morning.
Police responded to a call just before 6 a.m. on Sunday advising officers of a stabbing victim at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Details of the incident are still not clear.The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.