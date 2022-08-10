The Lookouts are officially getting a new home in South Broad.
The city council gave that project its final approval Tuesday night. Along with it, city leaders say $270 million in development is already promised and more is on its way.
"That area represents wasted potential," said Ellis Smith, Chattanooga's director of special projects. "We see this as as real opportunity not just to revitalize the district, but to do it in the right way."
The stadium will go up at the old Wheland Foundry site in the South Broad district. Before the project got its final approval by city council Tuesday night, housing developments and office space was already promised, but it was contingent on the new stadium's approval.
"We have more in the pipeline than people have seen," said Smith. "That will continue to grow as this project moves forward."
The next step, Smith said, is to talk with community leaders about what kind of development they would want. The next big issue they foresee is keeping the cost of living affordable when the project goes up.
Smith said the new developments could help with the city's rent crisis.
"To take pressure off other areas in the city," said Smith. "Where, perhaps, things have gotten too tight, too expensive, and too fast."
One of the ways the city's options to get ahead of that, Smith added, is through a community land trust, which would be a non-profit land owning partnership, which would help to open the door for negotiating rent prices down.
Hamilton County and the city of Chattanooga will each put up $1.4 million for the $80 million project.
Leaders said that money will likely be returned to the city through sales tax revenue in as much as 30 years. But Smith said it will probably come back sooner.
"This is going to move deliberately," said Smith. "But I think it's also going to be faster than a lot of people realize."
The city plans to break ground on the city by the end of the year and it's scheduled to open in 2025.