UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a 27-year-old woman has died after a crash on Highway 27 Saturday morning.
Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in 100 block of Highway 27 South just after 3.am. on Saturday.
Police say a vehicle was traveling South in the 100 block of Highway 27 when it suddenly left the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail.
The vehicle then crossed the roadway to the left and struck the concrete median where it came to rest.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.
No other vehicles were involved.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and will continue in a logical manner.
More information will be released when available.
UPDATE: A crash early Sunday morning has sent one person to the hospital.
Chattanooga police say the one victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Several lanes were closed to investigate the crash. The lanes appeared to have reopened just before 6 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Highway 27 South has stopped traffic near downtown Chattanooga.
The incident appeared to have happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Traffic has been moved to one lane at this time.
Stay with Local 3 as this story develops.