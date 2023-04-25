The 26th annual National Cornbread Festival will be taking place in South Pittsburg this weekend.
“Really the cornbread is the star of the show, everybody else is just playing a supporting role,” said Beth Duggar, President of the National Cornbread Festival.
Beth Duggar and Carey Garland are the masterminds of the upcoming festival, a celebration of all things cornbread that started back in 1996.
“It was just a group of people that wanted to do something to kind of help boost the town and just show off what a great place South Pittsburg really is,” said Duggar.
Their plan worked, because each year the little town of South Pittsburg is flooded with nearly 30,000 visitors.
“If you think of the quintessential festival, this is it, there is music going.. there is people laughing there is beautiful arts and crafts to choose from, and you can sit around and relax and eat cornbread,” said Carey Garland, Executive Committee Member for the festival.
For entertainment.. Dylan Carmikle will be on stage performing Saturday night at 6:00 pm. And then the Kentucky Headhunters will play on Sunday at 3:00 pm.
Duggar says cornbread ally will be filled with nine groups baking nine different kinds of cornbread.
“Plus we have seven free flippin fritter tents that give away free cornbread too,” said Duggar.
The two pointed out the festival is completely run by volunteers and local non-profits who rely on the success of the event.
“So all the money that we raise goes right back into the community, and so each of these groups work very hard to prepare their cornbread,” said Garland.
If you plan to attend, pay attention to signs posted in town which will direct you to parking.
