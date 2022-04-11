The National Cornbread Festival is back this year after being canceled for two years because of COVID.
"It's kind of put South Pittsburg on the map," National
Cornbread Festival President Beth Duggar said.
The 25th event is April 23 and 24, 2022.
"Cornbread is cast iron's best friend," Duggar said.
For a town of about 3,000 people, this event has once brought in more than 35,000 people.
"We're on our probably third generation now of kids that have grown up with not knowing anything but that, so we think that the festival history and future is very bright," Duggar said.
Throughout the festival, about 30 artists will be performing on the three different stages. On top of groups cooking cornbread to taste, 25 food vendors, a carnival, a 5K race, a bike race, a pageant, and a cookoff will be happening the weekend of the festival.
"They'll be sharing their best main dish cornbread recipes," National Cornbread Festival Marketing Chair Amy Rogers said.
Organizers said over the years, the festival has put more than $1 million back into the community.
"Not only the volunteer groups get to benefit from their work in the festival, we do projects in the area, too," Duggar said.
Tickets can be purchased at nationalcornbread.com or at the gate. Tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for both days.