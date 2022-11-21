Chrysler, the maker of RAM trucks is recalling hundreds of thousands of heavy-duty pick-ups over concerns about engine fires.
The recall includes more than 248,000 heavy-duty pickups in model years 2020 through 2022.
The models affected are the 2500 and the 3500.
Chrysler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it has been investigating reports of engine fires since June.
Pressure in the transmission can cause the transmission fluid to leak onto an ignition source in the engine compartment, potentially causing a fire.
The company said it is aware of one minor injury and 48 reports of fires, complaints, or warranty claims that may be related to this recall.
In the meantime, the automaker says it doesn’t have a fix -- but it is working on one.
Chrysler plans to notify impacted ATM owners by mail before the end of the year.